Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,294 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $68.86.

