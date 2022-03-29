Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,770 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

