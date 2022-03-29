Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

