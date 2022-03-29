Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 10.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.46. 22,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $522.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.53.
In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after buying an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 306,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.