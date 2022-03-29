Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 10.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.46. 22,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,491,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $522.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after buying an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 306,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

