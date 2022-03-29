Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.50.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

