Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 82.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.