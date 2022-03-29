Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (BLMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMC remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.23. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.79.
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
