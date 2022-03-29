BinaryX Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $55.62 or 0.00117436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $112.51 million and $22.77 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007418 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00283351 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

