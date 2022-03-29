BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $88,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

