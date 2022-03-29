BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

BVXV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

