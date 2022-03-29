BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,600,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

