Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $55,167.75 and $15.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,415.22 or 1.00058154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00138721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00283831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,805,991 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

