Bitcoin SV Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $96.29 or 0.00203267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $178.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,370.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00784973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,017,158 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

