BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BB stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

