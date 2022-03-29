BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 117.9% in March

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.14. 168,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.