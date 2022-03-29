BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 117.9% in March

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DSU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.14. 168,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
