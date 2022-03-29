BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BME traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

