Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BDR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.