Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

