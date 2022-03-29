Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

