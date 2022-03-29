Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

NYSE:RY opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

