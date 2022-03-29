B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.97) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.09).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 592.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.53).

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($306,523,447.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.