Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.52. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 62,253 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60.
About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)
