Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.52. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 62,253 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

