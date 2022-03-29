Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.10

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 109556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

