Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.10

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 109556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.