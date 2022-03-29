BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 229,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,021. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,030 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.