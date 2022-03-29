BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRCC opened at $19.96 on Monday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

