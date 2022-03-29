Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $147.20. 307,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.