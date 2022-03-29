Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,380. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

