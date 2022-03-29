Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 5.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.55. 40,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

