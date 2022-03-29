Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes $477,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

