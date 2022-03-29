Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.