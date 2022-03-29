Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,458. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

