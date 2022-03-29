Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 11,214 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.88 and a 200-day moving average of $569.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

