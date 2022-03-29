Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

