Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.37 Billion

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $38.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.84 billion to $38.90 billion. JD.com reported sales of $31.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $179.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 billion to $180.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $209.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $202.43 billion to $216.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 422,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,805,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

