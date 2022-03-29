Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

FIS opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

