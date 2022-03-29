Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBI. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HTBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $492.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

