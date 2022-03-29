Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.50 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

MEIP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 21,795,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

