Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.30. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 255.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

