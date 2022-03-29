Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $483.33

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.76. 20,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

