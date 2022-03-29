Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BrightView (Get Rating)
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
