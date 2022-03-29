Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BrightView by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 99.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares during the period.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

