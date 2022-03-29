Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) PT at $34.83

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BRP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 255,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

