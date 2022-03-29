Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $198.87

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.87.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE EXR opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.34. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $130.95 and a 1-year high of $228.84.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
