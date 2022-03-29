Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $229.43

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.43.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

