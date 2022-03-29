Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $18.70

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

