Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $18.70

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.