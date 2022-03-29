Brokerages Set LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT at $8.50

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its position in LiveVox by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LiveVox by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

