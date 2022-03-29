Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 70.75

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 72 ($0.94).

TLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,869.79).

TLW traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.78 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 12,353,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.82. The company has a market cap of £742.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.