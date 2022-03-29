Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

