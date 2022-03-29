Brokers Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.60 on Monday. Savaria has a one year low of C$16.66 and a one year high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

