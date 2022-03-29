Brokers Set Expectations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

