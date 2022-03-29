Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BDIV)

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.61. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.46 and a 1 year high of C$22.90.

